Elon Musk claims to be working on 'TruthGPT'
https://www.theverge.com/2023/4/17/23687440/elon-musk-truthgpt-ai-chatgpt
“I’m going to start something which I call TruthGPT or a maximum truth-seeking AI that tries to understand the nature of the universe,” Musk said. “And I think this might be the best path to safety in the sense that an AI that cares about understanding the universe is unlikely to annihilate humans because we are an interesting part of the universe.”
cheesymanHardware Engineer
I feel like this guy didn't really want to get into this, but just kind of said something out of habit and now he's dug himself into the hole of having to actually go through with this now. I watched the clip and I'm not sure if this is just how he is, but it almost sounds like he just came up with the thought right there and decided to commit to it, not unlike him being forced to buy twitter after trying to back out. https://twitter.com/alx/status/1648121643439366144?s=20
AllWillBeWellMachine Learning Engineer
He has a savior-complex. How can one draw themselves so thin like he's doing?
