Tech Company Tier List

Based on what I hear from friends, this is what I imagine a tier list looks like for best companies to work for. Between comp, culture, and interesting projects. Tried to rattle off a bunch but I'm sure I'm missing some. What do you think?





1: Google, Meta, Netflix, Databricks, Apple, Amazon, Salesforce

2: Roblox, LinkedIn, Asana, Dropbox, Airbnb, Square, Cash App, Stripe, TikTok, Adobe

3: Uber, DoorDash, Lyft, Slack, GitHub, Microsoft, Disney+, Nvidia, Coinbase, Robinhood, Intuit

4: Twitch, PayPal, Shopify, Twilio, MongoDB, Etsy, Twitter, Reddit, Spotify

Honorable Mentions: Cisco, Oracle, IBM, Chewy, Groupon, Grubhub, Walmart Labs, Snap, Riot, and Epic Games





Edit: removed duplicates and moved Snap to Honorable Mentions due to recent layoff announcement 😬