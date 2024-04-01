Dayo678 in
Bootcamps or master’s degree
Hi everyone,
I'm on this app because I'm looking to transition careers into tech more specifically, a software engineering. I am currently a school teacher. I'm not too sure where to begin. Should I join a coding bootcamp, if so what are some credible bootcamps or should I got back to school and get a master's degree? I am also open to being self taught I'm just unsure of where to begin.
VictorSGComputer Science
As a current Master's student, this is spot on. If I compare my Bachelor's education with my Master's, there are only a handful of stuff I have learnt extra that truly cannot be learnt by myself or through bootcamp and all of those are very niche subjects.
The market in April of 2024 is horrendous for everyone. Bootcamps were a great solution when money was growing on trees and hiring was difficult. I have a very hard time believing that bootcamp grads will find it likely or even possible to get good paying jobs in the next year. A masters degree is an instant resume filter buster and is possibly worth the time and money.
That said if you have no experience and need to actually learn how to build software, I’d start with self learning as others have suggested and maybe do a short bootcamp. Masters degree will help with interviewing but not much else.