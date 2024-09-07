paltujanvar in
Should I shift from Qualcomm to AMD?
I am currently a staff engineer at Qualcomm. I have an option to join AMD ( both in Cambridge). Is it a good idea to shift now (considering the performance of the companies)?
Does anybody know the base for staff at AMD in the UK?
unknownandroid
I'm an intern at AMD in Canada and have spoken to senior engineers who made this transition. They tell me that work-life balance is way better at AMD than QC, but compensation is weaker.
paltujanvar
Thanks a lot
Hardware Engineer
