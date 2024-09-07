paltujanvar in  
Hardware Engineer  

Poll

Should I shift from Qualcomm to AMD?

I am currently a staff engineer at Qualcomm. I have an option to join AMD ( both in Cambridge). Is it a good idea to shift now (considering the performance of the companies)?
Thanks

Does anybody know the base for staff at AMD in the UK? 

Closed

81 participants

4
4925
Sort by:
unknownandroid 
I'm an intern at AMD in Canada and have spoken to senior engineers who made this transition. They tell me that work-life balance is way better at AMD than QC, but compensation is weaker.
1
paltujanvarHardware Engineer  
Thanks a lot

About

Public

Hardware Engineer

Members

3,439