John in  
Software Engineer  

Poll

AI cannot replace human SWE

Hey guys! What's your take on this video which I came across in yt recently.

Click here for the Video Link.

Is Mosh right about his stand that AI will create more opportunities in software field.

Closed

966 participants

14
5605
Sort by:
madscienceSoftware Engineer  
I didn't watch the video but based on the premise and poll options, tech will always remain. I don't think AI will increase demand for SWEs necessarily but there will be a shift of responsibilities and companies will adapt to keep building and growing.
12
piuvhhSoftware Engineer  
Thanks a lot for your response ! I liked your optimistic view of the tech landscape. Kudos !!!
1

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,534