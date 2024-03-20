John in
Poll
AI cannot replace human SWE
Hey guys! What's your take on this video which I came across in yt recently.
Is Mosh right about his stand that AI will create more opportunities in software field.
madscienceSoftware Engineer
I didn't watch the video but based on the premise and poll options, tech will always remain. I don't think AI will increase demand for SWEs necessarily but there will be a shift of responsibilities and companies will adapt to keep building and growing.
12
piuvhhSoftware Engineer
Thanks a lot for your response ! I liked your optimistic view of the tech landscape. Kudos !!!
1
