Help me in career growth!
I am a software engineer with 3+ years of experience, I have a decent knowledge in Full stack development, in my current organisation I have 3 months notice period, Most employees skip when they hear my notice period and some of them consider me as an option, How to overcome this ? Help me!
How to handle this situation?
moomieData Scientist
Why do you have a 3 month notice? Are you on contract or something? Is this legally enforceable? You need to be looking at options, because there is not a single employer that will wait 3 months for you to leave. 3 months is super unreasonable unless you're a contract employee
AravinthRam21Software Engineer
Yes it's legal, when you are in India.
