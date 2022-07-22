12 uncomfortable career truths people lie to themselves about

How many of these do you agree with?





1. A salary won't make you wealthy

2. Your boss doesn't care about your career growth

3. A business pays you the least amount possible to maximize profit

4. Company loyalty is a dumb decision–changing jobs pays more

5. People go to jobs (mostly) cause they don't know what else to do

6. Most people have no idea what their passion is, so they lie

7. Hours worked has nothing to do with value created

8. Most of the stuff you buy keeps you tied to a job

9. Working long hours leads to burnout

10. Job titles are meaningless. They're just ego.

11. You're not entitled to a raise, promotion ... or anything

12. Those who get the best jobs are the ones that network the best





"The people we lie to the most in our career is ourselves" according to Tim Denning (timdenning.com)