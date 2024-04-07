workworkwork123 in
Data Product Manager Roadmap
Hi, I want to become a data product manager but I don't know where to start. I have 2 years experience as a data scientist and have a masters in business analytics. I have tried applying for PM roles for experience but given that I haven't worked as a PM before, it is proving to be difficult. Any advise would be extremely helpful.
bigdorkenergyData Scientist
Easiest path is to become friendly w the PMs you support and show them you have the skills for the job (strategic, organized, work well-crossfunctionally, etc). I've been courted by Product teams I've been close with a few times in my career even without expressing prior interest.
