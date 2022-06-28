GoBlue in  
Android Engineer  

Kotlin for Technical Interview

What big tech companies allow you to solve coding problems in an interview with Kotlin? As an Android engineer Kotlin is officialy the primary language (over Java). I know Google does but Facebook prefers you use Java instead. How about Amazon, Microsoft, LinkedIn, etc?
4
1726
GandalfSoftware Engineer at Microsoft 
You can use whatever language you’d like.

Microsoft uses Codility. Google uses a blank Google Doc. Facebook uses Coderpad.
2
jfiuwogComputer Science  
can confirm codility for msft.
1

