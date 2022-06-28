GoBlue in
Kotlin for Technical Interview
What big tech companies allow you to solve coding problems in an interview with Kotlin? As an Android engineer Kotlin is officialy the primary language (over Java). I know Google does but Facebook prefers you use Java instead. How about Amazon, Microsoft, LinkedIn, etc?
jfiuwogComputer Science
can confirm codility for msft.
Microsoft uses Codility. Google uses a blank Google Doc. Facebook uses Coderpad.