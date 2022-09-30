Jf3j19 in
Is it really possible to go from a 70-80k job to 120k in a single job switch?
I keep seeing things online saying that its the easiest way to get to six figures and I'm wondering if thats more about negotiation or actually being underpaid for my skillset currently. Is this industry dependent? How do I find roles that will pay me better?
9
1474
Sort by:
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,400
I directly know a few people with similar results:
- Midwest, WFH, 6 YOE, went from 80k to 120k in one move
- Midwest, in office, 4 YOE, went from 65k to 115k in two moves 6 months apart
- Midwest, WFH, 5 YOE, went from 65k to 90k in one move, then to 130k in another move a year later
All midwest workers, all within the last couple years, mostly midwest companies, definitely no FAANG. It's more realistic than you think.