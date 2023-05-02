Batman1 in
Countdown starts?
May not be for tech but still for fields too..
IBM to Replace 7800 Jobs with AI, Announces Hiring Freeze: Report
IBM CEO Arvind Krishna has stated that the company is looking into replacing around 30 percent of the workforce with AI. Along with this, the CEO has shared that IBM would be pausing its hiring for a while amid mass layoffs and advancing technology. , Jobs News, Times Now
timesnownews.com
aPMguyProduct Manager
The headline is misleading, the article isn’t that dramatic or specific
