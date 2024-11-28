cooldude123456 in
M2 - Product Management Leader
In final stages of interviews for a M2 Product Management leadership role at Meta in Bay Area.
What is the TC I should aim for? My background - 22 years of experience, 15 years of management experience, currently a M2 leader at another FAANG company in the Bay Area.
techytechtechProduct Manager
$1-1.5M TC. Assume $300-400k base. With your experience I’d push for the upper end of the range. They can always give out-of-band equity grants (but not salary)
