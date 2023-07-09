worldbeater2moro in  
Sales  

salary for Advanced customer service rep

what is an average compensation package for ACS reps?

I know the role has a 50/50 split for base salary + commission, and I want to be sure I have all my ducks in a row so to speak.


The role is IC4 level.


What can I expect with this level as perks? Many thanks for responses!

2
1866
Sort by:
worldbeater2moroSales  
If you can share your location that would be best, since I am looking at a role within Europe.

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,490