What is the median salary with 11 years of experience as a c++ developer
fhusniknxSoftware Engineering Manager
Are you writing drivers from embedded devices or writing hft order routers ? The difference between salaries can vary it all depends on the type of code your writing and for who
refer61614Software Engineer
Was going to say, this isn’t nearly enough information. Where are you located, what company, what level?
It’s a big world. Backend c++ devs make a wide range of pays.
