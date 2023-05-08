madscience in
Sam Altman says remote work 'experiment' has failed
"The idea of fully remote work becoming the norm has come and gone, he said this week at a fireside chat in San Francisco organized by the fintech company Stripe."
Thought this was an especially funny quote considering Stripe's CEO has been staunchly against remote work as well.
bcnecoProgram Manager
"In a Pew Research survey released last month, 56% of respondents said working from home helps them get work done and meet deadlines, while 37% said it neither helps nor hurts." So that presumably means that 3% say remote work hurts.... CEOs are just trying to be the loudest minority right now about return-to-office
63
Fifa94IT
WFH is far more productive, our team has 3 WFH and 2 WFO members. And guess what, WFH members have the highest productivity.
28
