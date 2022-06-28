Connor Albert in
Majors
Hey, would a double major in Math and Economics from a renown liberal arts school while also playing college athletics be a strong path into Quantitive Finance?
2
747
Sort by:
yudwqkhjqFinancial Analyst
finance, economics, mathematics, or statistics and you are well on your way. Here's some quality reading from one of my fav resources. There is also a good subreddit for stats: 1) https://www.investopedia.com/articles/financialcareers/08/quants-quantitative-analyst.asp 2) https://www.reddit.com/r/statistics/comments/ctbkh4/c_what_does_it_take_to_be_a_quantitative_analyst/
About
Public
Financial Analyst
Members
1,853