Diko1997 in
Amazon VS Meta return offers for new grads after internship.
Hi all. I am a PhD student in CS about to defend my thesis in september this year. I have two internship offers from Amazon (UK) and Meta (Seattle). Which company is more likely to make a return offer for a full time position as a new grad?
ski96Software Engineering Manager
Based on where you are doing your phd go to the other country for internship. Whether you get an offer or not you won’t get the experience later in life
