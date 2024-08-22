Furan in
What do you expect of your Engineering Manager?
As a report, as a reportee, crosslink, doesn't matter.
When you interact with one, what are your expectations of them?
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Generally, I expect them to support me on work issues. If I need help/clarification, can they provide that? Then from a career perspective, can they help me achieve my career goals, etc. I also expect them to give me constructive feedback if I need to improve or grow.
