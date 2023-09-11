Calculatron99 in
Starfield game director claims WFH made game dev "very slow"
Not sure how many gamers are on here, but I thought this was an interesting response to some of Starfield's quality criticisms. If you've been following, the game director, Todd Howard, has been blaming everything but himself for the game's lack of polish
https://www.gamespot.com/articles/covid-and-working-from-home-made-starfield-development-very-very-slow-todd-howard-says/1100-6517596/
0
768
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,517