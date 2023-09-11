Calculatron99 in  
Business Analyst  

Starfield game director claims WFH made game dev "very slow"

Not sure how many gamers are on here, but I thought this was an interesting response to some of Starfield's quality criticisms. If you've been following, the game director, Todd Howard, has been blaming everything but himself for the game's lack of polish


https://www.gamespot.com/articles/covid-and-working-from-home-made-starfield-development-very-very-slow-todd-howard-says/1100-6517596/

COVID And Working From Home Made Starfield Development "Very, Very Slow," Todd Howard Says

COVID And Working From Home Made Starfield Development "Very, Very Slow," Todd Howard Says

Bethesda reportedly had "hundreds of plans" for the game that didn't make it.

