samuri in
Intuit offer review
Got following offer from intuit for Sr. SDM
Location: Remote
Base:200k
Bonus: 40k
Annual RSUs: 50k
Sign-on bonus: 0
Annual Refreshers: Unknown
Is there room for negotiation?
Edit: when mentioned my current sal is very close to the offer, came back with 10k increase in TC 🤦♂️
KingSoftware Engineer
Could definitely try to get something for sign-on bonus at least (if not RSUs). Use something like "I'm giving up RSUs at my current company."
samuriSoftware Engineering Manager at Honeywell
Sure, let me give it a try but somehow felt for GA area they were hitting the ceiling for Sr.SDM role
