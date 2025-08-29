Sales Marketing / Sales Executive

Ivan Carlo Dizon Pamintuan in  
Looking for Entry Level Sales Remote.
ryan332Sales at Notion 
If you're looking for an entry level fully remote sales role, you'll probably be best off looking for some early startups. Most startups that are in the seed or earlier fundraising rounds have more flexibility for remote roles because they usually don't have offices in general. I'd look through sites like YC's work at a startup and look for roles there. https://www.workatastartup.com/
