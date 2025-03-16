The Hardest Part of Being a PM (That No One Talks About)

After 20 years in product management, I’ve realized that the hardest part of the job isn’t building roadmaps, handling OKRs, or prioritizing backlogs.





It’s managing expectations.





Product managers live at the intersection of competing demands—engineering wants technical feasibility, sales wants quick wins, marketing wants differentiation, leadership wants growth, and customers want everything, yesterday. The challenge isn’t just what to build, but how to align people while doing it.





Here’s what I’ve learned about expectation management that every PM should keep in mind:





1. Never Overpromise (Even If It Feels Good in the Moment)





There’s always pressure to say, “Yes, we can do that.” But every experienced PM learns that saying no (or “not now”) is a survival skill. Overpromising erodes trust faster than anything else. It’s better to set realistic expectations and overdeliver than the other way around.





2. Keep Everyone in the Loop (Even When There’s No Update)





Silence breeds anxiety. If stakeholders don’t hear from you, they assume the worst. Even if there’s no new progress, a quick update reassures them that things are under control.





3. Don’t Just Communicate Decisions—Explain the Why





Decisions that seem obvious to you might not be clear to others. If you deprioritize a feature or shift timelines, explain the reasoning. People don’t have to agree, but they’ll respect you more if they understand the rationale.





4. Expect Some People to Be Unhappy (And That’s Okay)





If you try to make everyone happy, you’ll end up building a product that pleases no one. Your job isn’t to avoid conflict—it’s to make the best decision given the trade-offs, and to own that decision with confidence.





5. Level Up Your Skills to Stay Ahead





Expectation management isn’t just about soft skills—it’s about understanding business, tech, and customer needs deeply enough to make informed trade-offs. PMs who invest in learning frameworks, strategy, and decision-making stand out. There are some great ways to level up as a PM—books, mentors, on-the-job learning—but structured programs can also help, especially when prepping for bigger roles.





This is all important information to have if you’re already a PM, but even more so if you’re trying to break into the space afresh.





At the end of the day, expectation management is what separates good PMs from great ones. What’s been the toughest expectation you’ve had to manage as a PM? Let’s discuss in the comments.





