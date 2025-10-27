PredicateSB in
Where should I intern?
Ok so I’m really confused on what I should do, I have two confirmed offers (Hiya and Arista) and I have inclined for Amazon return internship (I’m a junior in college). I also have a final round interview for Millenium and I would take that over any of the other offers that I have or any of the processes I’m still in, but I still don’t know if I’ll get in and I have to decide about Hiya by this Friday (and my final round is next Monday so I won’t be able to choose it and then if I get through the interview next week then choose that; there was a weird clause in the offer about reporting to the college if I reneg). What should I do? Any help or advice would be greatly appreciated!
PredicateSBComputer Science at University of California, Berkeley
Btw my Amazon offer isn’t yet confirmed (I haven’t gotten a offer letter but I’ve gotten inclined)
speedlimitComputer Science at University of Washington
If Millenium is the one you want. Accept your offer at Hiya as a backup, and still interview with Millenium. If you get it, you don’t have to feel back about backing out at Hiya, people do it all the time.
