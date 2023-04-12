StochasticCoder in
Seeing the rest of the top paying staff engineer companies
Hi,
I was looking at the top paying companies for staff engineers. The list stops at 20, but I wanted to see more. Ideally, I'd love to see all the companies that pay over $400k.
Is there a way for me to do that?
Thanks!
BrianBusiness Development at Levels.fyi
Hi there! We don't currently have a way to look at more than the top 20 paying companies on our lists, but a workaround that might work for now would be to essentially sort by descending for total compensation when looking at a specific role and seeing which companies trend towards the top. For example: https://www.levels.fyi/t/software-engineer?countryId=254&country=254
