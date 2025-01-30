t1tan in  
Software Engineer a day ago

SWE 4 YOE Career advice UK

Hey all. I've been at my current organisation for 4 years. I'm in the UK and looking to change companies to find a more difficult challenge and increase pay. I've got a solid CV and some experience covering the role of a senior dev. I feel like it's a lot more difficult to change jobs in the UK. Especially as I live outside London. Is there anything I need to focus on / I may be doing wrong.
SujMasterFlashSoftware Engineer a day ago
The job market has been challenging over the past year. When I was searching last year, it took me 6-8 months to land an offer I was truly excited about.

When applying, make sure your resume and cover letter are tailored specifically to each role. Highlight relevant experience and skills that align with the job description.

The best way to increase your chances is through referrals. Leverage your network, reach out to former colleagues, and don’t hesitate to cold message people on LinkedIn who work at companies you're interested in. A strong referral can make all the difference in getting an interview.

