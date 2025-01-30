t1tan in
SWE 4 YOE Career advice UK
Hey all. I've been at my current organisation for 4 years. I'm in the UK and looking to change companies to find a more difficult challenge and increase pay. I've got a solid CV and some experience covering the role of a senior dev. I feel like it's a lot more difficult to change jobs in the UK. Especially as I live outside London. Is there anything I need to focus on / I may be doing wrong.
When applying, make sure your resume and cover letter are tailored specifically to each role. Highlight relevant experience and skills that align with the job description.
The best way to increase your chances is through referrals. Leverage your network, reach out to former colleagues, and don’t hesitate to cold message people on LinkedIn who work at companies you're interested in. A strong referral can make all the difference in getting an interview.