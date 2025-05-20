Chocoloko in
Poll
AWS System engineer salaries in Berlin at AWS with 10 YOE - what level to target at AWS ? SDE 2 or SDE 3
I’m preparing for interviews for system engineering roles in Berlin at Amazon web services (AWS ) and wanted to get some insight into salary expectations and leveling.
I have 10 years of experience across cloud architecture, DevOps, and SRE roles - mostly focused on designing scalable infrastructure, CI/CD pipelines, and reliability engineering. I’ve worked with AWS, Terraform, Kubernetes, etc.
What kind of salary range should I expect in Berlin for this background? Also, what level should I be targeting — something like SDE II or SDE III, or does Berlin have different titles/levels for this kind of role?
Select one or more
12 participants
0
739
About
Public
Tech
Members
761,040