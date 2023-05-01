helloworld1401 in
Looking for a job in India as SDE-1
Hi everyone,
I was working as SDE-1 for a startup in India and because of low funding they laid me off. I wanted to know if there is any way someone can help me in securing a job in India. I would be grateful, attaching my resume for your reference
madscienceSoftware Engineer
I can't help directly, but Levels does have a job board if you haven't seen that yet. It might help give you some leads! https://www.levels.fyi/jobs
helloworld1401Software Engineer
Thanks man I was not aware of that
