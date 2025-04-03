porlahomoj in
Negotiating MSFT offer
I'm looking to negotiate my Microsoft offer but I'm confused about how to land on a number for the on-hire stock award.
My understanding is there are two types of stock awards:
- On-hire stock award: 4-year vest schedule, negotiated during hiring.
- Yearly stock award: 5-year vest schedule.
When looking at stock comp ranges for my role on this site, I see that the average is ~$28K/yr. Should I be considering the on-hire stock + yearly stock award into that number? Or just the on-hire stock?
e.g. in my offer situation, should I look to negotiate my on-hire stock award to $28K/yr? Or leave some room for the yearly stock award?
Microsoft
SRE II
Redmond, WA
Total per year
$181K
Level
61
Base
$149K
Stock (/yr)
$17.5K
Bonus
$14.9K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
5 Years
1
454
Sort by:
madscienceSoftware Engineer
The "On-Hire" Stock Award is the new-hire grant. The yearly stock award is refreshers they do after your first year, so you should focus your negotiations with the on-hire stock award in mind. I'd suggest giving them a concrete number to aim for and also explain how you came up with the number and why you want it.
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
737,404