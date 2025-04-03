Negotiating MSFT offer

I'm looking to negotiate my Microsoft offer but I'm confused about how to land on a number for the on-hire stock award.





My understanding is there are two types of stock awards:

On-hire stock award: 4-year vest schedule, negotiated during hiring.

Yearly stock award: 5-year vest schedule.





When looking at stock comp ranges for my role on this site, I see that the average is ~$28K/yr. Should I be considering the on-hire stock + yearly stock award into that number? Or just the on-hire stock?





e.g. in my offer situation, should I look to negotiate my on-hire stock award to $28K/yr? Or leave some room for the yearly stock award?