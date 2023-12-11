null in
Expected Retention Bonus (RSU) after an M&A
Hi, I'm a developer and my small startup company was acquired by a Corp. I've completed 3/4 of my vesting which totals 1M (meaning in 1y I received the last remaining 250k).
What should I expect to receive in my RSU? Should it be close to the stock options I had, or will it just be 10-20% above the standard corporate offering? Is it realistic to expect another 800k-1m RSU to match my "current" compensation?
Thanks!
5
2870
Sort by:
FearanddoubtSoftware Engineer
Levels has a pretty good article on what happens to your RSUs when you get acquired: https://www.levels.fyi/blog/rsus-when-company-acquired.html
[deleted]
This comment was deleted.
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482