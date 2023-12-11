Expected Retention Bonus (RSU) after an M&A

Hi, I'm a developer and my small startup company was acquired by a Corp. I've completed 3/4 of my vesting which totals 1M (meaning in 1y I received the last remaining 250k).

What should I expect to receive in my RSU? Should it be close to the stock options I had, or will it just be 10-20% above the standard corporate offering? Is it realistic to expect another 800k-1m RSU to match my "current" compensation?

Thanks!