Work life balance in IC Packaging desing role
Hi, I am working as a PD engineer at a competitor to Apple and wanted to work at Apple for so long. But knowing how the PD teams life at apple is through some connections. I want to try out IC packaging stream at apple as I had little experience in the past. If anyone from apple IC packaging team are here please chime in on how the WLB is and how is the compensation compared to PD.
