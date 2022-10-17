Is joining a later-stage startup to cash out and retire, a dead end?

"The past decade, one of the best ways to maximize compensation outcomes was to join a pre-IPO company issuing generous equity, then wait for the IPO. This strategy seems to be less profitable in 2022." - PEng





I thought this was a very interesting topic and wanted to know if anyone here has thought about how this might change as the market deals with inflated valuations and poor market conditions year after year. If you wanted to be a millionaire in 5 years, you have another thing coming.