Is joining a later-stage startup to cash out and retire, a dead end?
"The past decade, one of the best ways to maximize compensation outcomes was to join a pre-IPO company issuing generous equity, then wait for the IPO. This strategy seems to be less profitable in 2022." - PEng
I thought this was a very interesting topic and wanted to know if anyone here has thought about how this might change as the market deals with inflated valuations and poor market conditions year after year. If you wanted to be a millionaire in 5 years, you have another thing coming.
Sales
I know a few people who negotiated more equity versus base/bonus who are pretty disappointed right now. Not only is there no IPO in sight for them (as far as they know of course), but the valuation of these companies has greatly reduced because of the global state of affairs. There is no confidence from top to bottom.
Data Analyst
Very "uncertain times".
