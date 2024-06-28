sana92 in
Seeking Advice on Expected Salary for Privacy Data/Compliance Roles in India
I have been working at Singapore Airlines for the past 12 years in Singapore. I am now looking to transition into a privacy data or privacy compliance role. I hold a law degree and a CIPP/E certification. As I don't have a background in compliance, I am considered a fresher in this field. What salary should I expect in India for such a position?
D3VSoftware Engineer
have you applied anywhere yet?
sana92Customer Service
Yes i did, as they are paying very less salary, which doesn’t to justice to my experinced
