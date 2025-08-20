Redpanda2024 in
What is the equivalent of ICT5 at Apple bay area total compensation at another large company in new mexico?
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer at OpenAI
I'm not sure if I understand your question, here's what I think you're asking: after adjusting for cost of living, what would be the equivalent TC of an ICT5 at Apple but in New Mexico. If that's your question, here's my answer: After really quick math using AdvisorSmith's cost of living index, it looks like Albuquerque has about a 48% lower cost of living than San Francisco, so with the median TC for ICT5 SWEs at Apple in the Bay Area being ~$500k, you should be able to maintain the same lifestyle with a 48% lower annual TC at $260,078. If what you're asking is "what companies pay Bay Area Apple ICT5 salaries but in New Mexico", gonna be real, I don't know if any do lol
