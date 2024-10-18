NVIDIA TPM Salary

Completed interviews for NVIDIA TPM role in Santa Clara. Seeking compensation insights for possible negotiation. I have been offerred the role,but want to be prepared to negotiate if an offer is provided.





160K-170 New role range: 168K-264.5K.





I typically lean towards requesting a higher base salary, but I am seeking advice from current/former employees on compensation breakdowns and negotiation strategies (base, health, stock options, ESPP, etc.) to see what would be a decent request