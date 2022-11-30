cloudleaf in
Possible times to negotiate salary
I'd like to know if the following is correct in your experience.
In general, at big tech companies (Microsoft, Amazon, Google, etc) it is only possible to negotiate salary at these points:
1. When you get hired.
2. When you change companies.
Furthermore, it is not possible to negotiate when:
3. Getting promoted, ex SDE1 to SDE2.
And so,
4. It's super important to negotiate when first getting hired.
Are the above points correct?
sdl1Cjc0i1sSoftware Engineer
check check 98% sure check
2
cloudleafSoftware Engineer
Thank you for your reply :)
