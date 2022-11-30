Possible times to negotiate salary

I'd like to know if the following is correct in your experience.





In general, at big tech companies (Microsoft, Amazon, Google, etc) it is only possible to negotiate salary at these points:

1. When you get hired.

2. When you change companies.





Furthermore, it is not possible to negotiate when:

3. Getting promoted, ex SDE1 to SDE2.





And so,

4. It's super important to negotiate when first getting hired.





Are the above points correct?