cloudleaf in  
Software Engineer  

Possible times to negotiate salary

I'd like to know if the following is correct in your experience.

In general, at big tech companies (Microsoft, Amazon, Google, etc) it is only possible to negotiate salary at these points:
1. When you get hired.
2. When you change companies.

Furthermore, it is not possible to negotiate when:
3. Getting promoted, ex SDE1 to SDE2.

And so,
4. It's super important to negotiate when first getting hired.

Are the above points correct? 
2
2238
Sort by:
sdl1Cjc0i1sSoftware Engineer  
check check 98% sure check
2
cloudleafSoftware Engineer  
Thank you for your reply :)

About

Public

Software Engineer

Members

80,482