Seeking advice: How hard is it for a Canadian software developer to find opportunities in the US?
I am a Canadian software developer who is eager to explore job opportunities in the United States. I have come across various opinions and experiences regarding this topic, and I would appreciate your insights and advice on this, also i dont want to move to the US yet, please if there are any companies offering remote options let me know!
madscienceSoftware Engineer
I feel like it's only difficult just due to the way the companies are structured. If they don't have a Canadian presence, then they don't typically look for Canadian devs. Your best bet is to look at established companies with Canadian offices.
