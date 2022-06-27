SystemX in
Any tips? my 45 Minutes Google Interview tomorrow
It's going to be technical interview.
Role: Early Career Software Engineer
Been preparing leetcode and algoexpert,
I kinda forget some solutions. So i'm wondering how to spend this 26 hours that i have until the interview?
in terms of preparing.
Thanks
Get some sleep, have some notes on hand just in case to review in the morning, and don’t be afraid to ask for clarifying questions. They’ll know if you’re faking or trying to bs so be upfront and show em what it’s like to work with you 👍