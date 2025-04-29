singhDev in
Suggestion for best companies
best companies remote or in Delhi NCR region for tech stack angular
I have 4+ yrs of experience require suggestions for package above 30LPA in the field
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer
With 4+ years of experience and Angular as your main stack, aiming for 30+ LPA is possible, especially if you’re open to product-based or fintech companies. For remote or Delhi NCR-based roles, here are some companies worth checking out: - Adobe (Noida) - Paytm (Noida) - Innovaccer (Noida/Gurgaon) - Curefit (Remote) - BrowserStack (Remote) - Wingify (Remote/Delhi) - Zscaler (Mohali/Gurgaon, some remote roles) Try filtering on LinkedIn for roles mentioning Angular + high-paying locations or “remote India” filters. A strong portfolio or live apps also helps stand out.
1
1daydeliverySoftware Engineer
Can vouch for Innovaccer and Zscaler — both are known to pay well and have strong frontend teams. Seen Angular in use especially at Innovaccer in health tech dashboards.
1
