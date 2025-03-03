Internship Decisions

Hi, I need suggestions on what internship I should do. For context - I'm a computer science junior in university and have had a Full-stack internship and I'm wrapping up a data analyst internship now, both in manufacturing companies.





I've been able to line up a few offers for this summer and I'm really conflicted on what to choose, pay and location are irrelevant to me, and are strictly only summer 2025 programs (no possibility of extensions).





Offer 1: Centene - software engineer (.NET)





Offer 2: Subaru - Software Research/Development Engineer (Embedded + Kotlin + AWS)





Offer 3: Rivian - Data platform engineering





Offer 4: ASRC Federal - Software Engineering (.NET)





Based on my conversations with the hiring managers from all these companies, I would thoroughly enjoy working at any of these companies as I believe I can gain great experience from any of them. My issue is I genuinely have no idea what would be best for me career-wise after I graduate. I know on average data engineers have lower average compensation and cap out much quicker vs software engineering has more compensation. I also know that it's good to have diversity in industry, I've been in the automotive/ manufacturing industry so far and maybe pivoting into a new industry would make me appear more desirable? One more thing is also company, some of these companies are more well-known and others aren't and I know getting that company name on the resume could open more doors vs working at lesser known companies. Any input or suggestions would be greatly appreciated!