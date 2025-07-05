Insight on salary ranges

salaryexplorer666 in
Hello, I am currently pursuing Backend development role in java springboot based tech stack , I would be aiming for a sde 1 role in the same in a product focused company, my query is what salary range I should expect. My background is in computer science Btech, I am from 2022 batch with working experience of 11 months in a IT service based small company after that I resigned from that company and started on upskilling journey. Now I want to start with interview process but not sure what salary ranges I could target or expect. Any insight would be of great help. Thank you.
salaryexplorer666Software Engineer 2 days ago
jfz thanks for replying, you are right. Actually I was thinking of joining at any location within India, just wanted an average set of ranges that sde1s considering my background could get at different size product companies so as to make a better choice . If you are from India , maybe you could help. If not, thanks a lot anyways for your insight.
Have you tried using this app to figure it out? It really depends on where you live and what tier of companies you plan to apply to.
A startup won’t pay as much as a bank which won’t pay as much as a big box retailer vs. a hedge fund vs FAANG companies.