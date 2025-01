How hard will it be for me to get a job in UK after finishing masters?

Hi everyone, I finished bachelors degree in computer engineering and have a bit over 1 year of experience as software engineering intern. I plan on pausing 1 year as a student and work in current position. In mean time, I would apply for masters degree in UK. Seeing how hard is it to get a job, do you think this would make it a smart move? By the time I start masters, I would have a bit over 2 years of experience.





Thank you