No Salaries in app
Why can't you look up salaries in the app like you can on the website?
Also would really like the ability to make lists to add companies to for applying later
zuhayeerFounder at Levels.fyi
Definitely hear you, we just wanted to roll out an initial version of the app first to get the community side going. But planning to add support for rest of our site as we go.
spidermanBackend Software Engineer at The Home Depot
Great! I was hoping that was it
