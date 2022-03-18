spiderman in  
Backend Software Engineer  

No Salaries in app

Why can't you look up salaries in the app like you can on the website?
Also would really like the ability to make lists to add companies to for applying later
4
2302
zuhayeerFounder at Levels.fyi 
Definitely hear you, we just wanted to roll out an initial version of the app first to get the community side going. But planning to add support for rest of our site as we go.
29
spidermanBackend Software Engineer at The Home Depot 
Great! I was hoping that was it

