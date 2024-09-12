ramenenjoyer in
PwC lays off 1,800 employees
For the first time since 2009, PwC has its first set of formal layoffs.
I thought the market was getting better and we wouldn't have to hear about these layoffs as much, but I guess things aren't looking up just yet.
Do you guys think the market will get better any time soon? I feel like it's been this way for forever now!
https://www.wsj.com/articles/pwc-laying-off-1-800-employees-plans-restructuring-of-products-business-b5dfe7c1
Nightly95Technical Program Manager
Crazy that this is the first formal layoff since 2009, the fact that they didn't follow the tech trend (i know they're not a tech company) of laying people off in droves in the last couple of years is interesting
MLE3760ML / AI
Knowing how firms like them operate, they probably treat their juniors so badly they don't even need to be fired and just leave voluntarily lol
