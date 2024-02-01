Calculatron99 in
Okta lays off 7%, about 400 people
https://techcrunch.com/2024/02/01/okta-layoffs-400-employees/
Okta chief executive Todd McKinnon said that the decision was necessary for the San Francisco-based organization to grow profitably. Okta, which counts more than 18,000 customers, posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings in November, with revenue increasing 21% to $584 million.
TheKarateKidSoftware Engineer
Meanwhile, Okta recently announced "Record operating cash flow" and a 21% revenue increase. Never thought I'd say it, but I think it's time for tech workers to unionize. This is pure greed.
eightysixerSoftware Engineer
Agreed. There is no meaningful way to individually negotiate for job security in an environment like this. Collective negotiation on the other hand...
