oldvessel in
Google, Product Alliance Testimonials?
Hey Levels, Does anyone here have a product alliance testimony for Google?
3
1414
Sort by:
oldvesselProduct Manager
Heyo I interviewed with Google quite a while ago and as part of my interview prep, I decided to try PA, after a few recommendations. I was scared it would be too rigid because I’d heard a lot about Google and creativity in interviews. It was actually pretty well structured to accomodate that fluidity. It was also very thorough so when my actual interview did happen, it didn’t feel like a completely new experience. Of course, this was coupled with mock interviewing. I found a number of PMs on here who were willing to help and we kind of mocked for each other.
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,593