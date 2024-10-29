Apple releases a supercharged Mac Mini

Did you guys see the new Mac Mini announcement?





M4 and M4 Pro chips, bringing 1.8x faster CPU and 2.2x faster GPU performance than their last model

Apple Intelligence integration

Super small 5 x 5 inches form factor

Compared to the best-selling PC in its price range, Mac mini is up to 6x faster.





Dollar for dollar, this Mac mini model looks like it's the most compute you can get. Pretty insane specs!