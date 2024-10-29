TenuredGeek in
Apple releases a supercharged Mac Mini
Did you guys see the new Mac Mini announcement?
- M4 and M4 Pro chips, bringing 1.8x faster CPU and 2.2x faster GPU performance than their last model
- Apple Intelligence integration
- Super small 5 x 5 inches form factor
- Compared to the best-selling PC in its price range, Mac mini is up to 6x faster.
Dollar for dollar, this Mac mini model looks like it's the most compute you can get. Pretty insane specs!
therasSoftware Engineer
The $600 entry price point is great, but the fact that increasing it from 256gb to 512gb storage is a whole $200 is kind of insane. Who's going to use a desktop PC with only 256gb anyway? Classic Apple, releasing a base model no one will actually get just so they can say the price starts at a reasonable number.
20
xxDVhEBackend Software Engineer
Is it possible to replace it with a random 3rd-party pcie ssd and ram at home?
4
