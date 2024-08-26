19g618l2gwwp1w in
Salary of 250k for senior engineering manager position seems low in San Diego CA, am I missing something?
I'm currently making 160k base in Philadelphia area.
I looked at some roles one level above my current role. It seems to me that the base for those roles in San Diego CA is 250k but that seems a bit low compared to what I make as the cost of living in CA is quite high.
Am I missing something?
The roles I'm looking at are senior engineering Manager for software. I would think it should be around 300k at least.
beLifeSoftware Engineer
250k base is high for SD
19
19g618l2gwwp1wSoftware Engineering Manager
For a senior manager in tech?
