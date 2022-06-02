19g6ul26v7nsy in
RSUs at Hubspot
How is stock granted for new hires in terms of the grant date/price.
Say I was to start June 6th. Would that be the stock grant date? And in that case, would it take the closing average over the previous 30 days from June 6th?
Don't think that would be the grant date necessarily. It could happen up to a couple months after you join. From my offer letter: "The number of RSUs will be determined by dividing the Grant Value by the average per share closing price of [Company's] Common Stock on the New York Stock Exchange over the thirty (30) trading days up to and including the Grant Date, rounded down to the nearest whole number of RSUs. The Grant Date is the first trading date of the month following approval by the Compensation Committee, which typically occurs on a quarterly basis." Also seems like HubSpot actually has a 3 year vesting schedule.
And to clarify, this doesn't mean that you don't start vesting right after your start date. You immediately start to vest after your start date
