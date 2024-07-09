19g6ul2f4mhdi in
Product to SWE?
I have been working as a product manager for the past seven years. The last three have been on a data science team at a 700 or so employee count company.
I have wanted to move into an engineering role for the past year so.
If anybody has experience making this move, I would love to chat with you. DM me.
Product management has been soul sucking enough that I either moved to engineering or I leave tech for something like CRNA school etc.
TC: 200ish.
qwertyCoderSoftware Engineer
PM requires more writing, politics, etc. That said eng is a completely diff side of the brain. Do you have any prior eng experience? I'd suggest moving to eng since you have experience in industry already.
3
