Product to SWE?

I have been working as a product manager for the past seven years. The last three have been on a data science team at a 700 or so employee count company.
I have wanted to move into an engineering role for the past year so. 

If anybody has experience making this move, I would love to chat with you. DM me. 

Product management has been soul sucking enough that I either moved to engineering or I leave tech for something like CRNA school etc.


TC: 200ish. 
 

qwertyCoderSoftware Engineer  
PM requires more writing, politics, etc. That said eng is a completely diff side of the brain. Do you have any prior eng experience? I'd suggest moving to eng since you have experience in industry already.
