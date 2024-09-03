Ryoku in
How to approach job search
23 (M) wondering about how to approach looking for a programming role. I have no degree, but a Google IT cert and AZ-900. I am familiar with Azure, python, Linux and other utilities such as C#, bash scripting, ETC.
If I want to get into a role say $60-80k TC and gain more skills and value from there, what should I pursue first? Thanks
Build up a portfolio of projects that are related to what you might be working on in an official role. Look at job descriptions, see what kinds of responsibilities/tools/coding languages they want from a candidate and build things that align with that. Then you'll have something to showcase when you apply for the job. A degree isn't 100% necessary, but could help.
Thank you very much
